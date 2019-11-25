5th Circ. Ignored Precedent, La. Abortion Clinic Tells Justices

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 11:24 PM EST) -- A Louisiana abortion clinic on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule against a Louisiana law that would require abortion doctors to hold admitting privileges at local hospitals, arguing the Fifth Circuit abandoned high court precedent and wrongly substituted its own factfinding when it upheld the measure last year. The high court agreed to examine Louisiana's Act 620 in October, setting up a major test of how the new conservative majority will approach abortion rights. And in February, the Supreme Court preliminarily blocked the law from taking effect. Last year, a divided Fifth Circuit upheld the act, which is virtually...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS