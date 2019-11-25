Bumble Bee Can Pay Critical Suppliers In Ch. 11 Case

Law360, Wilmington (November 25, 2019, 5:04 PM EST) -- Bankrupt seafood distributor Bumble Bee Foods Inc. received court approval Monday to make payments to suppliers critical to its business operations with a caveat imposed by a Delaware judge that a vendor also serving as a stalking horse bidder would have its payments capped. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said the debtor had clearly proved that payments for prepetition amounts owed to its critical suppliers were warranted, but said concerns raised by plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuits against Bumble Bee were right that the debtor’s largest supplier’s status as a stalking horse bidder complicated matters....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS