Gas Co. Blinks In NY Standoff Over New Service Freeze

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 3:30 PM EST) -- National Grid on Monday agreed to end its refusal to hook up new gas customers in the New York City area following the state's rejection of a controversial pipeline project, bowing to a threat from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to revoke the company's license to operate its gas utilities. National Grid and the state brokered a deal that lifts a moratorium the company enacted in May on providing gas service to new as well as some existing customers in New York City's outer boroughs and Long Island. National Grid will pony up approximately $36 million, including $7 million in payments to customers...

