Philly Refinery Creditors Fight Over $1.25B Insurance Payout

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:24 PM EST) -- A lender to the company that owns the idled Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is fighting with unsecured creditors over a $1.25 billion insurance payout from the refinery fire that put PES Holdings into Chapter 11, with the bank seeking a priority claim and the creditors saying the lender's claim is limited. Both ICBC Standard Bank, known as ICBCS, and the unsecured creditors committee in PES’ Chapter 11 case asked the court for a summary judgment Friday. ICBCS argued the intercreditor agreement should give it, and not loan administrator Cortland Capital Market Services, a priority claim on the money. The committee said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS