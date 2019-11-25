Canadian Watchdog Wants Wireless Giants To Share Networks

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:14 PM EST) -- Canada's antitrust authority is advancing a plan that would make the country's top wireless players share their networks with smaller operators to drum up competition, but industry heavyweights have made clear they're not on board. The Competition Bureau championed a policy Monday that would force Canada's three major carriers — Bell Mobility Inc., Rogers Communications Canada Inc. and Telus Communications Inc.— to rent out their wireless networks to mobile virtual network operators. As part of a national mobile wireless review, the bureau found that in regions where Bell, Rogers and Telus face strong national competition, wireless prices can be 35% to 40%...

