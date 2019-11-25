Ill. Pot Dealers Must Register With Tax Dept., Report Sales

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- Illinois adult-use cannabis dealers must register with the Department of Revenue, report cannabis sales and pay tax on the sales in the new year, the department said Monday. Starting Jan. 1, Illinois will impose three taxes on adult-use cannabis sales, including a 7% cannabis cultivation privilege tax on the gross receipts from the first sale of adult-use cannabis, a cannabis excise tax, and state and local sales and use taxes. The 7% medical cannabis cultivation privilege tax and reduced 1% state sales tax remain unchanged. The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, which was approved by the Illinois Legislature in May, legalizes the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS