SEC Expands Ad Fraud Suit Against Outcome Health Execs

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 12:19 PM EST) -- Less than two weeks after federal prosecutors and regulators targeted a former Outcome Health executive over an alleged “massive” advertising fraud scheme, three additional former executives have been named in the parallel criminal and civil cases, according to court documents filed Monday. Ex-CEO Rishi Shah, ex-President Shradha Agarwal and ex-Chief Financial Officer Brad Purdy joined Ashik Desai, former chief growth officer, as defendants in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s suit and the government’s case over their purportedly false portrayal of the Chicago-based health care advertising company as a financial success in a multi-pronged scheme targeting the company’s clients and investors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS