Liddle Creditor Says No Ch. 11 Extension For Firm

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 3:19 PM EST) -- Liddle & Robinson creditor Counsel Financial Services is asking a New York bankruptcy court to reject the firm's request for an extension to its Chapter 11 plan deadline, saying no progress has been made on the case and that liquidation is the only solution. In a motion filed Friday, Counsel Financial said Liddle has not shown any way it can be reorganized and that it will likely be ordered into liquidation next month, giving the court no reason to grant the firm's motion to extend its plan deadline to the end of February. "The debtor filed this Chapter 11 case with...

