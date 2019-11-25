CFPB Dropping Ball On Student Loan Servicer Oversight: Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- A student borrower advocacy group has accused the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of quietly and illegally abandoning oversight of large federal student loan servicers and has asked a California federal court to order the agency to get back to supervising them. In a complaint filed Monday, the California-based nonprofit Student Debt Crisis said that while the CFPB is legally obligated to supervise major servicers of the $1.6 trillion in federally and privately held student debt, the agency has retreated from the federal side of the market for no good reason under Trump-appointed leadership and put millions of student borrowers at risk...

