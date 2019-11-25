PTAB Axes Part Of Deep Sea Fiber-Optic Tech Patent

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 5:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday invalidated part of a Neptune Subsea patent covering technology related to deep sea fiber-optic networks, the latest chapter in the British company’s fight with Nokia and other communications companies. The board, in a final decision, said Nokia, NEC and Alcatel Submarine Networks had shown in inter partes review that the patent’s challenged claims are invalid because they were obvious based on earlier inventions. Neptune’s patent relates to equipment used in subsea telecom systems, which transmit telephone and internet data across the ocean. It has been part of a broader patent dispute between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS