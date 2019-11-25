PE Firm, Execs Look To Dodge $17.8M Stock Scheme Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:24 PM EST) -- A Chicago private equity firm and two executives argued Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hasn’t lobbed enough allegations to advance claims that they acted as unregistered securities dealers and brokers in carrying out a $17.8 million stock scheme. River North Equity LLC, company president Edward Liceaga and former business development director Michael Chavez told U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin that the SEC is missing certain key allegations to sufficiently allege that they should have registered with the agency ahead of buying and selling 1.1 billion shares from pennystock companies NanoTech Entertainment Inc. and NanoTech Gaming Inc. For example,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS