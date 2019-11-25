Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PE Firm, Execs Look To Dodge $17.8M Stock Scheme Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:24 PM EST) -- A Chicago private equity firm and two executives argued Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hasn’t lobbed enough allegations to advance claims that they acted as unregistered securities dealers and brokers in carrying out a $17.8 million stock scheme.

River North Equity LLC, company president Edward Liceaga and former business development director Michael Chavez told U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin that the SEC is missing certain key allegations to sufficiently allege that they should have registered with the agency ahead of buying and selling 1.1 billion shares from pennystock companies NanoTech Entertainment Inc. and NanoTech Gaming Inc.

For example,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®