Ex-BP Emissions Trader's For-Cause Challenge Heads To Trial

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- A jury should determine whether a BP America Inc. unit breached its duty to act in good faith when it fired a former emissions trader and whether she was terminated for cause, an Illinois federal judge said Monday. U.S. District Judge Marvin Aspen sided with BP Products North America Inc. on issues involving a $200,000 signing bonus, the company’s performance and its injury under the employment contract it entered with former employee Kathleen Ragan. “Although it is a close question,” however, the company cannot shake Ragan’s more core claim that it fired her so it would not have to pay out...

