Russia Should Face Olympic Ban, Anti-Doping Panel Says

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 4:04 PM EST) -- A World Anti-Doping Agency committee recommended Monday that Russia face a four-year ban from the Olympics and other international competitions after finding the country had destroyed or altered doping test data it was required to turn over because of past allegations of state-sponsored doping. The WADA compliance review committee issued its recommendations after receiving an investigative report Friday signed by Jonathan Taylor of Bird & Bird LLP, who is serving as the committee chair, on data obtained from a Moscow doping laboratory at the center of the Russian doping scandal. The recommendations call for a four-year ban on Russian athletes' competing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS