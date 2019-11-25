Army Corps Will Review Wash. Dam Discharges To Settle Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:23 PM EST) -- The Army Corps of Engineers agreed Friday to an environmental group's demand that it apply for a Clean Water Act permit for its use of oils and lubricants at a dam on the Columbia River in Washington state, adding that it would research greener alternatives. The settlement resolves litigation initiated by Columbia Riverkeeper which said this year in its complaint that the oil, grease and heated water from the Corps-operated Chief Joseph Dam harm the health of the river and its fish. Under Friday's deal, the Corps will apply for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by March 27 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS