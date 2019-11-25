Energy Co. Can't Escape $7.9M Oil & Gas Lease Award

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said Monday that an energy company could not use a last-minute jurisdictional argument to rid itself of a court order confirming an arbitration decision that forces it to pay nearly $7.9 million to a group of landowners in an oil and gas lease dispute. U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson said that records in the West Virginia Secretary of State's office did not reveal that Northeast Natural Energy LLC has roots that were the same as any of the landowner defendants in the case, which meant that federal courts have jurisdiction and don't need to vacate an...

