EPA Settles With Hopi Tribe On Drinking Water Violations

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday the Hopi Tribe will pay a $3,800 penalty for failing to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water at a hospitality facility on its reservation in Second Mesa, Arizona. The tribe settled with the EPA after it didn’t meet the terms of a 2016 agreement to reduce naturally occurring arsenic levels at the Hopi Cultural Center, which offers a hotel and restaurant near the tribe’s historical lands and three mesas where tribal members inhabit ancient pueblo homes. “Safe drinking water is the cornerstone of protecting public health,” EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker said...

