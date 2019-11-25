4 Firms Steer $1.8B AIG, Carlyle Reinsurance Deal

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- AIG on Monday said it will sell a 76% stake in legacy reinsurer Fortitude Re to a fund led by the The Carlyle Group LP, a $1.8 billion deal guided by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, King & Spalding LLP, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Sidley Austin LLP. Carlyle and Japan's T&D Holdings Inc. cast their acquisition of Fortitude Group Holdings as a move to stand up the reinsurer as an independent entity and provide the Bermuda-based company with the capital and expertise to snap up legacy insurance portfolios worldwide. "This transaction demonstrates Carlyle's strategy of developing scalable platforms to drive shareholder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS