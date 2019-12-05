Saul Ewing Adds Employment Law Partner In NJ

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:48 PM EST) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has added former Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP partner Anna María Tejada to its office in Newark, New Jersey, where she will defend employers facing litigation and provide clients counseling and workplace training. Tejada brings to her new partner post 20 years of experience serving clients, including private companies and public entities such as charter schools and boards of education, the firm said in its Nov. 25 announcement. She most recently served as partner and co-chair of the national labor and employment practice at Kaufman Dolowich and was previously a partner at Gonzo Law Group...

