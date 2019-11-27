Barneys Gets More Time To File Chapter 11 Plan

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:29 PM EST) -- Luxury retailer Barneys New York received court permission on its request to extend the period during which it will have the exclusive right to file a Chapter 11 plan, with a New York judge stretching that window until April. In a brief Nov. 25 order, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Cecelia G. Morris said the plan filing period would be extended to April 2, 2020, while the period during which Barneys will have the sole right to solicit creditor votes on the plan will be pushed out to June 1, 2020. When it sought the extension in early November, Barneys said it had...

