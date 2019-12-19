Vape Bans, Investigations And Hemp: 2019 In Pot Regulation

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 2:56 PM EST) -- The final year of the decade was filled with major moments in both state and federal regulation of the cannabis industry. While marijuana remains against federal law, two history-making bills dealing with pot moved forward in Congress. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration began monitoring the spread of CBD products, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued its initial guidance on hemp, the only form of cannabis that is federally legal. Many big stories came out of states grappling with legalized marijuana. Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts launched an investigation into possible corruption in the state's marijuana licensing process, and California had to issue a new...

