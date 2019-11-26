Finjan Wants Fed. Circ. To Reverse Cisco Cybersecurity IP Win

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 2:48 PM EST) -- Cybersecurity firm Finjan is asking the Federal Circuit to overturn a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating parts of its malware detection patent challenged by Cisco, notably arguing that the board was inconsistent in its analysis of “similarly situated claims.” In an opening brief filed Friday, Finjan sought to flip the PTAB’s May decision finding all but one of the disputed claims in its patent invalid over a combination of prior art. The board had upheld the validity of a single claim based on its interpretation that the term “executable code” requires that the code not be modified, ruling that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS