Full Fed. Circ. Won’t Rehear ITC E. Coli Patent Row

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- Requests for the full Federal Circuit to reconsider whether a South Korean company’s animal feed additive imports infringe a valid Ajinomoto Co. Inc. E. coli bacteria patent fizzled Monday when the court said it won’t revisit the matter. After both Ajinomoto and CJ CheilJedang Corp. petitioned for rehearing, the full court affirmed without explanation a panel’s Aug. 6 ruling upholding an International Trade Commission decision that two of three CJ E. coli strains infringe the patent, which is used to produce the essential amino acid L-tryptophan. Unless either side appeals to the Supreme Court, the order likely marks the end of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS