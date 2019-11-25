Atty Lied In Hyundai Construction's CAA Case, DOJ Says

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 10:31 PM EST) -- A Chicago-area attorney is facing charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for allegedly lying under oath before a federal grand jury in a criminal Clean Air Act case against Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Inc., the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday. John Lee, a partner at Lee & Breen LLC, was arraigned last week on an indictment issued in Georgia federal court last month for allegedly making false statements while testifying about a privilege waiver issued by Hyundai. The indictment, which includes three counts of perjury and one count of obstruction of justice, alleges that Lee denied giving Hyundai employees...

