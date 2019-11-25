Roche Hit With $137M Verdict For Infringing Lab Test Patents

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 9:59 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal jury late Monday hit Roche Diagnostics Corp. with a roughly $137.3 million verdict for willfully infringing three of Meso Scale Diagnostic LLC's laboratory testing system patents, Meso's counsel said. The decision came after a six-day trial in front of U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark, during which Meso argued it was owed royalties for Roche's global sales of testing systems. "We’re thrilled with the jury’s verdict and feel they made a fair and just decision," Meso's attorney John M. Hughes of Bartlit Beck LLP told Law360. In an emailed statement from Meso’s counsel team, they said the "verdict...

