AbbVie Says AndroGel Suit Should Be Moved To Georgia

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:06 PM EST) -- AndroGel maker AbbVie has told a Philadelphia federal judge that an antitrust suit against the company in Pennsylvania should be consolidated with a similar suit in Georgia even though only one plaintiff remains in the Georgia case. In a brief Monday, the company took issue with recent assertions by a group of direct purchasers seeking to keep their case in Pennsylvania. The purchaser group says the Georgia case has been hollowed out by a spate of settlements. The direct purchasers, along with retailers, have accused the company of preventing cheaper versions of AndroGel from entering the market. AbbVie contends that regardless...

