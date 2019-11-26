Barclays Exec Was 'Taken Aback' By Qatari Fee Hike

Law360, London (November 26, 2019, 4:47 PM GMT) -- A former Barclays executive who was the bank’s dealmaker in the Middle East told a London jury on Tuesday he was “taken aback” when prospective Qatari investors hiked their demands for fees for taking part in the British lender’s efforts to raise capital. Roger Jenkins, who was the “gatekeeper” of Barclays relationship with Qatar, was giving evidence for the second day at his trial at the Old Bailey on fraud charges. He faces allegations that he and two other bank officials negotiated a fictional services deal with the Middle Eastern country to meet its financial demands for injecting £3.9 billion ($5...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS