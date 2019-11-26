Vice Chancellor Tells Anthem, Cigna To Cut Their 'Soap Opera'

Law360, Wilmington (November 26, 2019, 8:38 PM EST) -- Noting "lots of corporate soap opera" in a yearslong battle between Anthem Inc. and Cigna Corp. over their collapsed $54 billion merger, a Delaware vice chancellor urged the two sides on Tuesday to settle the case before he has to choose between multibillion-dollar damage claims. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster made the suggestion at the end of a daylong post-trial argument over dueling breach, blame and betrayal allegations by the two health care giants, which originally agreed to the tie-up in 2015. "I, like my colleagues in the [federal] anti-trust action, wish you all would settle it," Vice Chancellor Laster told...

