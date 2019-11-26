Telegram Founder Agrees To Sit For Deposition In SEC Action

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 12:05 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge signed off on an order Monday that will have Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, sit for a deposition in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement action against the cryptocurrency-focused messaging app. The order was proposed jointly by the SEC and Telegram Group Inc., which have been locked in a heated legal battle that’s already, at least temporarily, blocked Telegram’s planned delivery of $1.7 billion worth of digital tokens known as grams. At the heart of the dispute is a question all too familiar to digital token issuers: whether grams constitute securities subject...

