NYC Council Approves Bill To Ban Flavored E-Cigs

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- The New York City Council on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill banning the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes and e-liquid in the five boroughs. The bill's passage, on a 42-2 vote, comes as a similar statewide ban pushed by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo remains blocked by an appeals court and federal authorities have dithered on releasing new rules regulating e-cigarettes. The legislation came to a floor vote after sailing through committee Monday, with more than half the council acting as co-sponsors. However, its passage was not without dissent. Council Member Kalman Yeger, D-44th District, who cast one of two...

