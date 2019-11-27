Native Groups Work Overtime To Avoid Census Undercount

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:37 PM EST) -- Tribes, voting activists, urban American Indian organizations and attorneys are collaborating closely with the federal government as the 2020 census looms and taking the wheel on outreach efforts to make sure Native Americans don't lose out on federal funding or the political benefits of an accurate count. The U.S. Census Bureau has put a high priority on outreach to American Indians and Alaska Natives for Census Day on April 1, particularly those living on rural reservations, where the agency has reported it undercounted the Native American population by nearly 5% in 2010. Tribes and Native American groups are working with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS