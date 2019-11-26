Finding That Russia Fixed Doping Data Merits Sanctions: IOC

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it supports the "toughest sanctions" against Russia following a report alleging the country destroyed or altered doping test data, but stopped short of banning the country from competing in next year's Summer Games in Tokyo. The IOC's statement came in response to the World Anti-Doping Agency's recent finding that Russia manipulated test data it was required to turn over because of past allegations of state-sponsored doping. The agency's compliance review committee on Monday recommended Russian athletes be given a four-year ban from competing in the Olympics under the Russian flag or any other international sporting event. "This flagrant manipulation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS