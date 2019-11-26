Bayer Essure Injury Suits Kicked Back To Pa. State Court

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has sent back to state court three suits brought by women alleging they were harmed by Bayer’s birth control device Essure, pointing to similar cases that were also kicked back to state court. In orders dated Monday but docketed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak granted motions to remand the cases back to the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, noting that the federal court sent an almost identical case, Vazquez et al. v. Bayer Corp. et al., back to state court as well. In Vazquez, the district court found it didn’t have jurisdiction over...

