Time To Respect Florida Law And Patients' Right To Know

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:07 PM EST) -- On Nov. 2, 2004, Florida voters overwhelmingly approved a proposed constitutional amendment, titled the Patients’ Right to Know About Adverse Medical Incidents. Over 81% of the votes cast on this matter favored this amendment, reflecting the desires of almost 6 million voters. This constitutional amendment, codified as Article X, Section 25 of the Florida Constitution, states that “patients have a right to have access to any records made or received in the course of business by a health care facility or provider relating to any adverse medical incident.”[1] An adverse medical incident is defined as: [M]edical negligence, intentional misconduct, and any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS