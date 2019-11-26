Cloud Peak Energy's Ch. 11 Releases Face SEC Pushback

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 3:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday that Cloud Peak Energy Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan should eliminate or revise certain provisions that would release certain parties from liability for past conduct. In an objection filed before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross, the SEC, which is a statutory party to the Chapter 11, argued the plan should not be confirmed as it is proposed now because it includes provisions that would bar actions against third parties and could exculpate certain parties from liability for their conduct. The agency asserts that the liability releases “have special significance for...

