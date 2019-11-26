PTAB Upholds Seismic Data Collection Patent In Rivals' Fight

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:22 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board upheld a patent covering marine seismic surveying technology on Tuesday, capping what has been an up and down effort from Seabed Geosolutions to knock out patents it has been accused of infringing. The board, in a final decision, found that Texas-based Seabed failed to show in inter partes review that any part of the patent owned by its in-state rival Magseis Fairfield was invalid. Seabed had argued that numerous claims in the patent are either anticipated or obvious. The decision is the last in a series of challenges Seabed brought against four patents that Magseis...

