NJ Gov. Plugs Pot Decriminalization Ahead Of Possible Vote

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:36 PM EST) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is adding to the buzz surrounding potential pot legalization in the Garden State, saying Tuesday that he hopes the state legislature will at least decriminalize marijuana pending a possible ballot referendum on adult-use cannabis. Decriminalization — in which those caught with small amounts of pot would likely face a fine rather than criminal charges — could usher in short-term relief in advance of a November 2020 vote on legalizing recreational marijuana, Murphy said in a statement Tuesday, a week after two top senators unveiled a bill that would put the question of regulated, taxed cannabis on...

