Silicon Valley USPTO Director Leaving Office, But Not Agency

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- The top spot in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Silicon Valley office is open as its director, John Cabeca, heads elsewhere in the agency, the government said Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what position Cabeca will moving to, but his old job is open and the agency is accepting applicants through Jan. 6. He will be staying on in the role until “sometime after the new year” to “ease the transition,” a USPTO spokesperson said. Cabeca joined the USPTO when he left law school in 1989, working his way up to the regional director job when Michelle K Lee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS