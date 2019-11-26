Fla. Judge Recommends Keeping $28.7M Award Row Alive

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:30 PM EST) -- A controlling shareholder in a Chilean wine company and a Florida company accused of being his alter ego should not be able to escape claims against them by an investor seeking to enforce a $28.7 million arbitral award, a federal judge has recommended. The report and recommendations issued Monday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes says that Juan Coderch, a controlling shareholder in wine company Viña San Rafael and NA Topco, allegedly an alter ego created by Coderch, should not be able to dismiss the claims against them by EGI-VSR. Topco has moved to dismiss count one of EGI’s supplemental...

