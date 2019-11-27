8th Circ. Upholds Overrule Of Trustee For Bankrupt Lawyer

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 2:03 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit has found a claim of bad faith is not sufficient to deny a bankruptcy attorney an asset exemption on $30,000 in cash he had not disclosed in his initial Chapter 7 schedules. In a ruling issued Tuesday the panel said because “bad faith” is not among the reasons the Bankruptcy Code lists for denying an asset’s exempt status the lower courts were right to reject trustee Bianca Rucker’s objection to Johnny Belew’s motion to amend his schedule and claim the exemption after she discovered the cash six months into his bankruptcy. Belew — formerly doing business as Belew and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS