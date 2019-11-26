Justices Told To Nix Ukraine's Petition In $112M Award Fight

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:44 PM EST) -- The Russian oil company PAO Tatneft on Tuesday criticized Ukraine's bid for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its challenge to a ruling rejecting its sovereign immunity defense in litigation to enforce a $112 million arbitral award, saying it's based on "arguments of inventive litigants.” Tatneft, which is controlled by the Russian state of Tatarstan, won the underlying award after its investment in Ukraine's largest refinery was seized, and it is now trying to enforce that award. Ukraine filed its petition for a writ of certiorari in the case earlier this month, arguing that an underlying decision by the D.C....

