Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Zion Oil & Gas Escapes Investor Suit In Del. Over SEC Probe

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has tossed a shareholder derivative suit claiming Zion Oil & Gas officers misled investors about an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and benefited from inflated stock prices before the probe came to light, citing a procedural deficiency for the dismissal.

In a 17-page memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Tuesday ruled that a group of investors in the consolidated derivative action failed to show that a demand on Zion's board that it pursue legal action for the alleged breaches of fiduciary duty would have been futile.

Under federal rules, an investor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®