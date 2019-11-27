Zion Oil & Gas Escapes Investor Suit In Del. Over SEC Probe

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has tossed a shareholder derivative suit claiming Zion Oil & Gas officers misled investors about an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and benefited from inflated stock prices before the probe came to light, citing a procedural deficiency for the dismissal. In a 17-page memorandum opinion, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Tuesday ruled that a group of investors in the consolidated derivative action failed to show that a demand on Zion's board that it pursue legal action for the alleged breaches of fiduciary duty would have been futile. Under federal rules, an investor...

