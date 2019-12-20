Top Immigration Policy Changes Of 2019

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:08 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has made much of its mark on the U.S. immigration system through rulemaking, often times bypassing public comment periods typically required to shape immigration law and policy. With a heavy hand from White House adviser Stephen Miller, the administration has pushed policies that would all but end asylum at the southwest border, while also limiting family-based and employment-based immigration. Here, Law360 takes a closer look at the biggest immigration policy changes in 2019. Asylum This past year has seen a slew of changes rolled out by the Trump administration aimed at completely overhauling the U.S. asylum system, as...

