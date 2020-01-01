Top 5 Immigration Policies To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- The Trump administration capped 2019, a year loaded with drastic changes to the asylum system as well as family- and business-based immigration, by releasing an agenda containing even more proposals to restrict immigration in the coming year. “It would take time for any new administration to undo everything that this administration has done on immigration,” said Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor at Cornell University Law School. President Donald Trump is unlikely to push through all, or even most, of his administration’s planned proposals before his first term ends. But with work permits for H-1B specialty workers’ spouses on the chopping block and stricter...

