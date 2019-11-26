Pay-TV Group Says FCC Made Bad Call On Apollo Station Buy

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:40 PM EST) -- The American Television Alliance has blasted the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to greenlight Apollo Global Management LLC’s plan to pick up more than two dozen television stations in a pair of deals, saying that the agency is allowing the private equity firm to skirt the rules. The agency’s decision will essentially allow Apollo to work around its own rules that prevent companies from acquiring two of the four top-rated television stations in a single market, the cable- and satellite-backed advocacy group said Monday. “Although Apollo won’t technically violate the rules, the harm remains the same,” the ATA said in a statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS