Brown Rudnick Accused Of Bungling $300M Bankruptcy Claim

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 10:38 PM EST) -- The trustee of bankrupt Lyondell Chemical Co. has accused Brown Rudnick LLP of bungling the trust's attempt to claw back $300 million in credit line repayments from private equity mogul Leonard Blavatnik, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in New York federal court. Trustee Mark E. Holliday said Brown Rudnick, which represented the trust in a suit against Blavatnik's company Access Industries Holdings Inc., committed malpractice by failing to show that Lyondell was insolvent when it made the credit repayments. A finding of insolvency would have meant the money could have been clawed back as avoidable preference payments. "In short, Brown...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS