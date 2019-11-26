Senate OKs Bill To Boost Feds' Cyber Info Sharing With States

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate has given its unanimous approval to a bipartisan proposal that would encourage stronger coordination on cybersecurity issues between federal officials and state and local governments, which are increasingly being targeted by ransomware and other increasingly prevalent cyberthreats. The State and Local Government Cybersecurity Act, which passed the full Senate by unanimous consent on Thursday, would amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to share more information regarding cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities and breaches with state and local governments and to provide these entities with greater resources to help them prevent and recover...

