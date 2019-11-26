Full Fed Circ. Urged To Leave PTAB Preclusion Holding Alone

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 10:29 PM EST) -- ALE USA Inc. urged the Federal Circuit on Tuesday not to revisit its recent win in a case over Ethernet technology and risk upending a longstanding precedent that says Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidation rulings can negate trial court infringement damages involving the same patents, so long as some piece of the trial litigation is still open. In October, Chrimar Systems Inc. asked the full Federal Circuit to review the case, arguing that the doctrine should be overturned because it renders court rulings "merely an advisory opinion in its most obnoxious form," but ALE shot back Tuesday that Chrimar waived...

