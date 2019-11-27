Teva Slips FCA Suit, Giving DOJ Another Granston Memo Win

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:09 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has torpedoed a whistleblower company’s False Claims Act case against Teva Pharmaceuticals at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice, further solidifying the government’s mostly successful campaign to end disfavored FCA suits. U.S. District Judge Jan E. DuBois on Nov. 25 granted the DOJ's motion to dismiss a case filed by the National Healthcare Analysis Group, a company that specializes in bringing FCA suits. The suit alleged that Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. encouraged doctors to write prescriptions for multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone in exchange for kickbacks in the form of free nursing services and assistance obtaining...

