On The Border Restaurant Chain Suffers 27-State Data Breach

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 8:38 PM EST) -- The casual Tex-Mex restaurant chain On The Border announced Tuesday that it was hit with a data breach that impacted its payment acceptance systems across 27 states, warning customers that some credit card information may have been compromised. The chain said it learned earlier this month that the security lapse may have impacted diners who used their credit cards at certain locations between April and August. “Our company has retained a leading forensics firm and is currently investigating the extent to which information in On The Border’s system has been impacted,” the company said in a release. “We are cooperating with...

