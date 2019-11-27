CIT Says Flat Screens Are Monitors, Not Duty-Free Parts

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade determined that U.S. Customs and Border Protection properly classified Prysm Inc.’s laser-powered flat screen tiles as monitors subject to a 5% duty, finding the company’s definition of a monitor unconvincing. Judge Jane A. Restani explained in a Tuesday opinion that the San Francisco-based company didn’t sufficiently show why it shouldn’t have to pay a duty on its imports of laser phosphor displays, or LPDs, when each tile can project images. Prysm had argued that the LPDs should be classified as parts of a display wall system, which are duty-free, but Judge Restani said that based...

